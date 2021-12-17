Cygames Streams Anime Promo Video for 10th Anniversary

Cygames began streaming on Friday an anime promotional video to commemorate its tenth anniversary, which was in May. The video features characters from the company's game and anime series. May'n performs the video's song "Follow your Fantasy" in Japanese, and Florence McNair performs the song in English.

The video is a collaboration between Cygames Pictures , Inc. and SCOOP Music . Ken Yamamoto ( The Promised Neverland ) directed the video. Jun Yamazaki ( Wonder Egg Priority ) was the animation director. Yuko Kobari ( The Ancient Magus' Bride ) was the color coordinator. Deho Gallery ( Promare , Mirai ) was in charge of the art. Cygames Pictures handled the 3DCG and production. MADBOX was in charge of composition.

Yusuke Kato ( How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord ) was in charge of the song's music and arrangement. Shin Furuya ( Sword Art Online ) and Lynne Hobday wrote the song's lyrics.

CyberAgent established Cygames in 2011, and the company has produced games such as Rage of Bahamut and Granblue Fantasy . Cygames established an anime division in March 2015 and the anime production subsidiary Cygames Pictures in April 2016. The company has worked on anime productions inspired by its games including Rage of Bahamut Genesis , Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul , and Granblue Fantasy the Animation .

CyberAgent and Cygames established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and acquire game adaptation rights. Some of the anime in which the fund has invested include Hinomaru Zumō , Zombie Land Saga , and As Miss Beelzebub Likes .

Cygames established the subsidiary company Cymusic in May 2018. The company focuses on music and video planning, production, sales, promotion, and artist management.

Earlier this year, media company Kadokawa Corporation formed a capital alliance with CyberAgent , Inc. and Sony to strengthen its game and animation businesses.