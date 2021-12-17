Shiori Amase's Musubaru Yakeato Manga Ends 3rd Part on Friday

Manga in post-WWII Japan launched in August 2018

The 2,786th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine revealed on December 10 that Shiori Amase 's Musubaru Yakeato (The Fire Ruins That Bind) historical manga would endi its third part with the next chapter on Friday.

The manga's third part launched on October 15.

Amase published the manga as a one-shot in the same magazine in August 2017, and then launched the full manga in the magazine in August 2018. A new arc for the manga then launched in February 2020. The manga had entered the climax of its second part in April 2020. The manga's second volume shipped in July 2020.

The story takes place in 1945, an era when cities and people's hearts are in ruins. There are men who are living with something in their hearts they can't throw away.

Amase launched the 17-volume All Out!! manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2012, and ended the manga in November 2019. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga digitally in English.

The series inspired a television anime that premiered in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on two Blu-ray Disc/DVD volumes in 2018.

Source: Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2,786 and website