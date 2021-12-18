Chainsaw Man Manga's 2nd Part Launches on Shonen Jump+ in Summer 2022

Manga's 1st part ended in December 2020

The Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday revealed that Tatsuki Fujimoto will launch the second part of his Chainsaw Man manga on the Shonen Jump+ app and website in summer 2022. The second part will feature the "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc).

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020.

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards in October.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime.