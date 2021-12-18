Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Anime Film Previewed in New Trailer

Film opens with midnight screenings in Japan on December 24

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed a new trailer for the Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie) anime film. The video previews the theme song "Itto" (The Only Way) by King Gnu .

The film will open in Japan on December 24. The film's audience members will each receive a " Jujutsu Kaisen #0.5 Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School" booklet, while supplies last. Theaters will distribute 5 million booklets. Theaters in Kyoto and Miyagi (locales with links to the story), plus Tokyo, Osaka, Aichi, Fukuoka, and Hokkaido will hold midnight screenings on opening day, December 24. The film will also have IMAX screenings.

Megumi Ogata will voice the main character Yuta Okkotsu

Kana Hanazawa will voice the character Rika Orimoto. The character is key to the film's story, and is the childhood friend of main character Yuka. The two had promised to marry each other, but Rika passes away in a car accident and becomes a special grade vengeful cursed spirit. The character is seen below in her human and cursed spirit appearances.

The 24th and final episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime ended on March 26 with an announcement that a film will open this winter. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō ( Jujutsu Kaisen 0 : Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, with MAPPA animating again and TOHO distributing.

Viz Media released the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 manga in January, and it describes the story:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won't leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Akutami launched the main manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.