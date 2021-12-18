Luminous Witches Anime Adds Rino Yoshikita, Rio Mamesaki to Cast

The official website for the Renmei Kūgun Kōkū Mahō Ongakutai Luminous Witches (Allied Air Force Magical Idols Luminous Witches ) television anime series revealed two new cast members for the show on Saturday. Rino Yoshikita will play Sylvie Cariello, and Rio Mamesaki will play Joanna Elizabeth Stafford.

Yoshikita is replacing Miu Kotosaka , who retired from voice acting due to health issues. Mamesaki is replacing Kyō Tachibana , who went on hiatus starting on August 2 due to health issues.

The anime's production committee delayed the anime's premiere date to 2022 due to "various circumstances." The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

The story is a spinoff of the Strike Witches franchise, and centers on a unique squadron of "witches who don't fight." Instead, the squadron sing and perform music to protect the smiles of those who have been driven out of their hometowns by the Neuroi.

The anime also stars:

Sayaka Tsuzuki as Eleonore Giovanna Gassion

as Eleonore Giovanna Gassion Ami Aimoto as Lyudmila Andreyevna Rouslanova

as Lyudmila Andreyevna Rouslanova Mai Narumi as Virginia Robertson

as Virginia Robertson Minako Hosogawa as Inori Shibuya

Ryō Mamiya as Aira Payvikki Linnamar

as Aira Payvikki Linnamar Kana Furunaka as Maria Magadalene Dietrich

Misaki Yūki as Manaia Matawhaura Hato

Humikane Shimada drew the character designs for the new Witches. Shimada and Projekt World Witches are credited with the original work. Shouji Saeki (episode director and scriptwriter for Strike Witches and Strike Witches 2 ) is directing the anime and handling the series composition. Shinya Murakami is credited for the "Witches series literature." Kadokawa is producing the music. SHAFT is animating the series.

The anime's main cast formed an idol unit in 2019, and the first CD single, "Flying Skyhigh," shipped in May 2020. The third single shipped on March 24. The unit will hold their first standalone live concert in February.