Dynasty Warriors Online Z Game Ends Service on February 24

KOEI Tecmo Games announced on Wednesday that it will end service for its Dynasty Warriors Online Z game for PlayStation 4 in Japan on February 24.

KOEI Tecmo Games will discontinue issuing the game's in-game currency on January 20 and will begin accepting refund applications for unused currency on February 24.

The Dynasty Warriors Online ( Shin Sangoku Musō Online ) game launched in Japan for PC in November 2007. It then launched for PlayStation 3 in February 2010, PlayStation Vita in 2015, and for PS4 in 2014.

The game launched in the West in November 2010, but KOEI Tecmo Games discontinued service in January 2014.

The Japanese version of the game was renamed to Dynasty Warriors Online Z in its July 2013 update. The PS4 version is the only version still in service.

Dynasty Warriors 9 ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 ), the latest game in the series, launched in Japan and the West in February 2018. The series has also inspired numerous spinoffs (including the Samurai Warriors series). KOEI Tecmo Games is celebrating the franchise 's 20th anniversary this year.

The upcoming Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires ( Shin Sangoku Musō 8 Empires ) game will launch in Japan on December 23. The game will then launch in North America and Europe on February 15.

Source: Dynasty Warriors Online Z's website via Siliconera