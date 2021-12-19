One Piece Film Red Reveals Character Designs for Straw Hats

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed the character designs for the main Straw Hat Crew for the upcoming One Piece Film Red anime film.

The event also showed a video featuring the cast of the Netflix live-action adaptation, which featured the actors talking about being on set and that they "can't wait" for the production to start.

Additionally, the event featured a written message from Eiichiro Oda , stating that fans should look out for Luffy in the next year, and teasing the "many mysteries" about Shanks.

Goro Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece: Defeat The Pirate Ganzak! (special) will direct One Piece Film Red . Tsutomu Kuroiwa ( One Piece Film Gold , One Piece: Heart of Gold , GANTZ:O , live-action Black Butler ) is writing the screenplay, and One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda himself is serving as executive producer. The film will open in Japan on August 6, 2022.

One Piece Stampede , the 14th and most recent film in the franchise, opened in Japan in August 2019, and earned more than 10 billion yen (about US$93 million) at the box office worldwide. Funimation premiered the film in cinemas in the the United States and Canada in October 2019. The film celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary.

Update: Added video featuring cast from live-action adaptation.