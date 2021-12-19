Solitary Gourmet Series Gets 'Road Movie' New Year's Eve Special

Series will feature Gorō traveling to Kyoto, Hyogo, Mie, Shizuoka, Tokyo

TV Tokyo revealed on Saturday that the live-action series adaptation of Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi 's Kodoku no Gourmet ( Solitary Gourmet ) manga will have a New Year's Eve special for a fifth consecutive year, which will air from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The special is titled Kodoku no Gourmet 2021 Ōmisoka Special~Gekisō! Zekkei Zeppin Toshiwasure Road Movie (Solitary Gourmet 2021 New Year's Eve Special~Full Speed! Leave a Troubled Year Behind You on a Road Trip to Sights and Meals).

The special will see protagonist Gorō traveling to Kyoto, Hyogo, Mie, Shizuoka, and Tokyo in what is billed as the series' first "road trip movie."

Yutaka Matsushige (live-action Death Note , Sukiyaki Western Django , Crows Zero ) will once again reprise his role as protagonist Gorō Inagashira.

Both the Kodoku no Gourmet live-action series and original manga follow a solitary salesman named Gorō Inagashira as he travels all over Japan and samples the local cuisine found on street corners. The live-action show's ninth season premiered on July 9.

Masayuki Kusumi and Jiro Taniguchi first serialized the Kodoku no Gourmet manga from 1994 to 1996 in Fusosha 's Monthly Panja magazine (now defunct). Kusumi handled the story, and Taniguchi drew the art. Fusosha published the first collected volume in 1997. Kusumi and Fusosha published the manga's second volume in September 2015. Taniguchi passed away in February 2017.

Fanfare and Ponent Mon will release the manga in English. The company had said the manga will "most likely" debut in spring 2021, but the series is now listed as debuting in April 2022.

The manga also inspired a net anime that debuted on Production I.G 's "Tate Anime" (Vertical Anime) smartphone app in November 2017.

Source: Comic Natalie