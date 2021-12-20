Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film's Video Shows Behind-the-Scenes Footage

The official website for Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga began streaming a new video for the film on Monday. The video shows both behind-the-scenes footage and footage from the film. (Although it is not a full trailer, the video was intended to be shown in theaters between feature screenings.)

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual below) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) plays Yūko Ichihara.

SixTONES member Hokuto Matsumura (pictured below) plays Shizuka Doumeki, and Tina Tamashiro plays Himawari Kunogi.

Other cast members include:

Daoko as Marudashi "Maru"

as Marudashi "Maru" Serena Motola as Morodashi "Moro"

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida . Keiichirō Shibuya is composing the musical soundtrack.

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga which launched in 2013. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The manga recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran from September 17 to 26 in Tokyo, and October 1 to 3 in Kyoto.