Kodansha Comics Licenses My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over!, The Lines that Define Me, Zatsuki: Make Me a Star, More Manga

Also: It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story, I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer

Kodansha Comics announced on Wednesday new manga titles that will debut digitally on Tuesdays in January.

Title: My Idol Sits the Next Desk Over!

Creators: Tetsu Tsutsui (story), Koyubi Sugawara (art)

Debut Date: January 4

Synopsis: Chiro-chan is a world-class idol...at least, to Sakiko Manaka, your run-of-the-mill hard-core idol fan. So when Chiro—real name Chihiro—ends up sitting next to her in school, Sakiko's world is turned upside-down, and all her brain cells vanish. After all, how can she concentrate when her absolute fav is just inches away?! But she needs to be on her A-game, because she may not be the only one who is totally gaga for Chihiro...



Title: I Was Reincarnated with OP Invincibility, so I'll Beat 'em Up My Way as an Action-Adventurer

Creators: Asa Rokushima (story), Kōtarō Sekine (art), kisui (original character design)

Debut Date: January 11

Synopsis: After his untimely death, Haruto was reincarnated by the Goddess with a skill that makes it so he will never take damage. With a god-tier skill like that, what other choice does he have than to start his career as an unstoppable, untouchable adventurer? And with two gorgeous twin beauties at his side, how can he lose?



Title: It's That Reincarnated-as-a-Virus Story

Creators: Pirota (art), Kalaku Yuki (story)

Debut Date: January 11

Synopsis: A virus researcher was reincarnated into another world...as the virus itself? The virus holds incredible power, but it's transmission may just be a matter of life or death!



Title: The Lines that Define Me

Creators: Hiromasa Togami (story), Atsunori Horiuchi (art)

Debut Date: January 18

Synopsis: Sosuke Aoyama is a college student adrift on his own...until a chance meeting with suibokuga artist Kozan Shinoda brings him into the world of India-ink painting. But though he finds connection with the art and Shinoda himself, there's more to both the art world and Shinoda's family than Sosuke realizes..



Title: Zatsuki: Make Me a Star

Creators: Takumi Mochizuki (story), Yui Sakuraba (art)

Debut Date: January 25

Synopsis: Aoshima and Shijima—one star on the fall and one on the rise, and both only in high school. Both know the rush that fame can provide, and both know how easy it is to rip away. But what neither knows is the affect they'll have on each other...



Source: Email correspondence