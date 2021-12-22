Melty Blood: Type Lumina Fighting Game Adds 1st DLC Character

New character debuts this winter

SPOILER WARNING: The video and article contains spoilers for the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game. Scroll down to view the video.









































































Type-Moon revealed on Wednesday that the Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game will add the character Dead Apostle Noel as a DLC character this winter.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 30.

The game has text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean. French Bread is developing the game.

The game uses the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game as a base for its worldview, and will be a completely new work. The game will feature more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. All characters will have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- is the remake of Type-Moon 's Tsukihime dōjin visual novel game, and it released for PlayStation 4 and Switch on August 26.

Kinoko Nasu returned to write the scenario and direct the remake, and Takashi Takeuchi also returned as character designer. ReoNa performed the theme song "Seimeisen" (Lifeline) with the label Sacra Music , and ufotable animated the opening.

Type-Moon 's original doujin game debuted at Winter Comic Market in 2000. The 12-episode anime adaptation premiered in 2003 and Geneon Entertainment released the series on DVD in North America.

Sasakishonen drew a manga based on Tsukihime beginning in 2004, and DrMaster released six of the 10 volumes of the series in English. Takeru Kirishima began a manga based on the sequel, Melty Blood , in 2006 and Kadokawa Shoten published the ninth and final compiled volume in 2010.

Source: Press release