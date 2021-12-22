Ryman's Club Anime's Video Reveals Opening Song, More Cast, January 22 Debut

The official website for TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS ' original badminton sports anime Ryman's Club unveiled a new visual and first full promotional video for the anime on Thursday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "The Warrior" by Novelbright, and also unveils more cast and the January 22 premiere date for the anime.

The newly annouced cast members for Mitsuhoshi Bank (a rival team to Sunlight Beverage) include (from left to right in image above):

Jun Fukuyama as Hayato Kirishima

as Hayato Kirishima Taku Yashiro as Azuma Tachibana

as Azuma Tachibana Yūma Uchida as Takuma Kirishima

The anime will premiere within the NUMAnimation anime programming block on TV Asahi , CS TV Asahi Channel 1, and 24 affiliates on January 22, and on BS Asahi on January 28.

The anime focuses on badminton players on a corporate team, with characters who work at a day job in a company and also play badminton. The story centers on Mikoto Shiratori, a childhood prodigy at badminton, but who never recovered from a major loss during a high school competition. Now, he works in the sales department of the Sunlight Beverage company, playing badminton on the side.

The cast includes (from left to right in image above):

Aimi Yamauchi ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes unit director, Killing Bites episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , which previously animated the badminton anime Hanebad! . Yamauchi is also in charge of series composition alongside Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ). Suzuhito Yasuda ( Durarara!! , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novels) drew the original character designs, and Majiro ( Barakamon , Macross Delta , 22/7 ) is drawing those character designs for animation. The group fox capture plan is composing the music.

Other staff members include: