stars in April film as man who becomes teacher to be killed by high school girl

Usamaru Furuya 's Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai (I Want to be Killed by a High School Girl) suspense manga is inspiring a live-action film that will open next April. Kei Tanaka ( .hack//The Movie , live-action Library Wars , Tokyo University Story ) will star, and Hideo Jōjō (Dangerous Drugs of Sex/Sei no Gekiyaku, On the Edge of Their Seats/Alps Stand no Hashi no Hō) is directing and writing the film.





Joshikōsei ni Korosaretai follows a man who becomes a high school teacher in his nine-year plan to be killed by a beautiful girl — even though he doesn't particularly want to die.

Yutaka Tanito is developing and producing the film. The company Dub is producing the film, and Nikkatsu is developing and distributing.

Furuya began the manga in Shinchosha 's quarterly magazine Go Go Bunch in 2013, and Shinchosha shipped the first compiled volume in February 2015. He ended the manga in July 2016, and the second and final volume shipped thereafter.

Furuya's one-volume Lychee Light Club manga ran in Manga Erotics F from 2005 to 2006. North American publisher Vertical released the manga in April 2011. Furuya also drew the Bokura no Hikari Club (Our Light Club) prequel manga, which ended in 2012. The manga was published online for free in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco web manga magazine.

The manga inspired a stage play in 2012, and the play's cast voiced a television anime as well. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation.

Furuya launched the ongoing Lunatic Circus manga in August 2020. Furuya launched the manga Tosho Iin Kai (Consilium Bibliotheque) with former Nogizaka46 member Rina Ikoma in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine on December 21.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , Amane Gymnasium, 51 Ways to Save Her , and Genkaku Picasso . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released No Longer Human in English.

Source: Comic Natalie