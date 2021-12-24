Hinamatsuri's Masao Ohtake Launches 2 New Manga Next Year

Also draws new 1-shot in January

The 90th issue of Kadokawa 's Harta magazine revealed on December 15 that manga creator Masao Ohtake has multiple new manga projects planned.

Ohtake will first publish a new 46-page one-shot in the winter 2022 issue of Harta 's supplement magazine Terang on January 15. The one-shot will be titled "Ore-tachi no Hinichijō wa Kore kara da!" (Our Extraordinary Days Have Just Begun!)

Ohtake is then planning to launch a manga mini-series in the next issue of Harta in February. The manga is titled Mahō Shōnen Mamoru Hajimaranai! (Magical Boy Mamoru Won't Start!), and will run for six chapters in Harta 's 91st to 96th issues.

Ohtake is then planning to launch a new serialized manga in Harta 's 97th issue. He has not revealed a title for the manga.

Ohtake launched the Hinamatsuri manga (seen right) in Enterbrain 's Fellows! magazine in 2009, and the manga later moved to Fellows! magazine's successor Harta . The manga ended in July 2020. The manga's 19th and final compiled book volume shipped in August 2020.

One Peace Books is releasing the manga in English, and it released the 13th English-language volume of the manga on October 19.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub . Funimation released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in August 2019.