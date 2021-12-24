No Game No Life Author: Novels Enter Final Stage

Series launched in 2012, inspired TV anime, film

The author's note in Yuu Kamiya 's 11th No Game, No Life light novel volume reported on November 25 that the novel series' story is entering its final stage.

The story of Kamiya's No Game, No Life light novel series centers around Sora and Shiro, a brother and sister whose reputations as brilliant NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) hikikomori (shut-in) gamers have spawned urban legends all over the Internet. These two gamers even consider the real world as just another "crappy game." One day, they are summoned by a boy named "God" to an alternate world. There, God has prohibited war and declared this to be a world where "everything is decided by games" — even national borders. Humanity has been driven back into one remaining city by the other races. Will Sora and Shiro, the good-for-nothing brother and sister, become the "Saviors of Humanity" on this alternate world? "Well, let's start playing."

Kamiya launched the light novel series in 2012 with his own art after illustrating another light novel series that spawned an anime, A Dark Rabbit Has Seven Lives ( Itsuka Tenma no Kuro-Usagi ). Hiiragi launched the manga adaptation in Media Factory 's Comic Alive magazine in 2013. Ryū Naitō launched a new manga adaptation of the novels in Comic Alive on November 27.

Yen Press released the original light novel series in North America digitally and in print, while Seven Seas released Mashiro Hiiragi 's main manga adaptation of the novel series in North America. Yen Press also licensed Kamiya's No Game, No Life Practical War Game , a prequel collection of short stories about the character Think Nirvalen, and released it on October 5. The short story collection shipped in Japan in 2016.

The light novel series inspired a 12-episode anime series in 2014. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video in July 2015. The light novel series also inspired an anime film.