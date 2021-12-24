Übel Blatt's Etorouji Shiono Launches Robot Comedy Manga on January 16

Jinrui Sonbō Cockpit Girls manga centers on crewmembers of giant robot

The official Twitter account for Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine revealed on December 16 that Etorouji Shiono will launch a new 'giant robot gag action" manga series titled Jinrui Sonbō Cockpit Girls (Mankind Survival Cockpit Girls) in the magazine's March 2022 issue on January 17. The first chapter will have 30 pages including a color opening page. The magazine's front cover will also feature the manga.

The manga centers on Naoto, a boy who pilots a giant robot to fight similarly huge, unidentified invading creatures. The robot requires four crewmembers to function, so Naoto pilots the robot with three idiosyncratic girls.

Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! ), Makoto Fukami ( Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka ), and Shiono launched the ongoing Deep Insanity: Nirvana manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in January 2020. Kaihō and Fukami are credited for the manga's original work, and Shiono is drawing the manga. It is part of the Deep Insanity project that also includes the Deep Insanity: The Lost Child television anime that premiered on October 12, and the Deep Insanity: Asylum game.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English.