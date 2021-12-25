NTT Solmare Corp Launches MangaPlaza Digital Service in Spring 2022

Digital content library will offer titles from, original titles that have yet to get English releases

NTT Solmare Corp announced on December 14 that it will launch MangaPlaza, a digital contents library for manga and Japanese publications in the United States, in spring 2022. MangaPlaza will offer titles from Kodansha and original titles that have yet to get English releases.

The MangaPlaza trial page will launch a pre-registration campaign on January 24. Readers can access 72 manga titles free of charge during the pre-registration campaign.

The MangaPlaza store will offer a monthly subscription model granting access to a library of 10,000 "content" (the press release did not specify if this content means 10,000 titles, chapters, or pages). MangaPlaza will also offer individual purchases of digital content. The content will include popular titles such as Attack on Titan , Tokyo Revengers , Chihayafuru , and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime . The service's library will span genres such as "action-adventure, romance, comedy, drama, sci-fi/fantasy, and LGBTQA+."

NTT Solmare Corp's eBook Division Manager Shinya Sumida stated in regards to the launch, “As a member of the contents industry, we have an important role to play in stopping the circulation of pirated content, with the launch of MangaPlaza, we hope to help bring about change within this industry.”

NTT Solmare is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corporation.

Source: Cision PR Web