Eleven Arts Adds More Screenings of Poupelle of Chimney Town Anime Film Across N. America on January 7

Company hosts screenings in NYC, LA on December 30

Eleven Arts announced on Friday that it will screen Studio 4°C 's anime film of Akihiro Nishino 's Poupelle of Chimney Town ( Entotsu-chō no Poupelle ) picture book across North America starting on January 7. The company is first hosting screenings in New York City and Los Angeles on December 30.

Eleven Arts is streaming a trailer for the film.

Eleven Arts produced the English dub for the film that debuted in its screening at the Animation Is Film festival in Los Angeles on October 23. Director Yusuke Hirota and writer Akihiro Nishino had a virtual Q&A after the screening of the film in the festival.

The English dub cast includes:

Jamie Simone directed the English dub , with a screenplay adaptation by John Sutherland . Geoffrey Wexler produced the dub .

Eleven Arts describes the film:

Poupelle of Chimney Town is the story of young Lubicchi living among the thick smoke from the chimneys of his isolated town, yearning to see the “stars” —to know the truth —his father always told him about. One Halloween night he meets Poupelle, a man made of garbage, and together they look to the sky as their adventure begins. Spectacularly beautiful, filled with inspiring performances and splendid music and sound effects, and produced at Tokyo's famed Studio 4ºC, Poupelle of Chimney Town brings laughter, tears and joy.

The film opened in Japan in December 2020 and ranked at #4 and earned 322,998,700 (about US$3.13 million) in its opening weekend.

Hirota (CGI director for Berserk films, Harmony ) directed the film, with Nishino serving as production supervisor, original creator, and writer. Atsuko Fukushima ( Genius Party , Robot Carnival ) designed the characters.

Source: Email correspondence