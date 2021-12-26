Pokémon Master Journeys Anime Gets 4-Episode Special for Pokémon Legends: Arceus Game

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream a four-episode special of the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime titled Pocket Monster : Kami to Yobareshi Arceus (Arceus Who is Called a God). The episodes will celebrate the release of the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus . The first two episodes will stream on Amazon Prime Video on January 21, and the last two episodes will stream on January 28. Amazon did not specify if the anime will be new or a compilation.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch worldwide for Switch on January 28.

Netflix premiered Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series on September 10. The second part of the anime will debut on Netflix on January 21.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix in June 2020, and the service added new episodes quarterly. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon in May 2020.

Sources: Amazon, Comic Natalie