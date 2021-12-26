Star Fruit Books Licenses Let's Meet In The Next Life, Tribals Remaster Manga

Company also licenses 2nd volume of When Pink Rain Falls

Star Fruit Books announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Yamazaki's Let's Meet In The Next Life manga, the second volume of Yoiyu's When Pink Rain Falls manga, and Yogo Yuuki and Yoshiaki Tabata 's TRIBALS - Remaster - manga. The company will publish all three titles in English in 2022.

Star Fruit Books describes Let's Meet In The Next Life :

An ex gang member moves into a new place that he seems to be sharing with a ghost of an old classmate.

The company will release the one-volume manga in English in 2022. Star Fruit Books said the manga creator is still drawing the manga in Japan.

Star Fruit Books describes the second volume of When Pink Rain Falls :

A continuation of our first BL title! Another cute story with Hanao, Touma, and tons of Flowers!!!

The company will release the manga in spring 2022.

Star Fruit Books describes the second volume of TRIBALS - Remaster - :

School girl by day, hitman by night. A badass babe who beats up Yakuza at the R-18 landfill in Tokyo.

The company will release the 115-page one-shot in summer 2022 digitally and in print.

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki added When Pink Rain Falls in November, and plans to release more Star Fruit Books works in the future.

