Sweat and Soap's Kintetsu Yamada Launches Kasane to Subaru Manga

1st 3 chapters of romantic comedy manga available digitally

Kintetsu Yamada launched a new manga digitally titled Kasane to Subaru (Kasane and Subaru) on Sunday. The first three chapters are available now, and new chapters will release on the 26th of every month.

The romantic comedy centers on Kasane Shibata, a graphic designer at a toy development company. One day through an accident at work, he inadvertently grabs the butt of his coworker Subaru Enoki. When he does that, he realizes her butt feels like his favorite plush character toy. However, Kasane feels really guilty about what he did, and even though Subaru said she was fine, she had a really scary expression on her face. Kasane feels like he must properly apologize somehow, but he also has a certain secret.

Yamada launched Sweat and Soap ( Ase to Sekken ) in Kodansha 's Morning and D Morning magazines in 2018, and ended the series on January 7. The manga's 11th and final compiled volume released on May 21. The manga will get a new chapter in Yamada's short story collection book that will release on January 21.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English.

The manga ranked at #17 on the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook for the top manga for male readers. The manga was also nominated for Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in the Best General Manga category in April.

