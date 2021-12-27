Baby-Hamitang SDG Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, January 12 Premiere

Singer Harumi voices Baby Hamitang

Tokyo MX announced on Monday that the Baby-Hamitang anime will premiere on January 12 on its network. New episodes will debut on Wednesdays at 9:26 p.m. JST, and they will run until 9:30 p.m. JST. Episodes will stream on YouTube after they have aired on television.

The episodes will present topics from the list of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) such as global warming, food waste, and gender equality, in an easy-to-understand manner. Baby Hamitang will then solve the issues.

Singer Harumi is voicing Baby Hamitang. Naoki Tatsuta is playing Unbear, who provides narration. Momo Ishibashi , Nanami Yoshimura , and Asumi Saito are voicing babies.

Maо̄ is directing the anime and writing the screenplay. Satoshi Yao is in charge of direction and storyboards. Arisa Nakane is credited with the original work, character design, and color design. Asami Ike is credited with the original character design. ROBOT is handling the animation production.

The United Nations General Assembly (UN-GA) set up the SDGs in 2015, intending for them to be achieved by the year 2030.

Source: Comic Natalie