Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 13-19

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc earns 8.5% rating

The final episode of Radiation House 2, the second season live-action series based on Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga, aired on Fuji TV on Monday, December 13 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 19 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 8.7
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Fuji TV December 19 (Sun) 23:15 30 min. 8.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 19 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.1
Detective Conan NTV December 18 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.0
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act NTV December 18 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.5
Doraemon TV Asahi December 18 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.8
One Piece Fuji TV December 19 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 3.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 18 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 2.9
Tropical-Rouge! Precure TV Asahi December 19 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 2.9
Lupin the 3rd Part 6 NTV December 18 (Sat) 00:55 30 min. 2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

