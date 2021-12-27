Junji Ito Voices Character in Upcoming Uzumaki Anime

Behind-the-scenes video streamed featuring Ito recording

The Twitter account for the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga began streaming a behind-the-scenes video on Saturday revealing that Junji Ito is voicing a character in the anime. The video shows a caption stating "Disclaimer: We can't say which character he's voicing yet."

The anime's Japanese cast includes:

The four-episode mini-series will premiere on Toonami . The anime was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but the anime was delayed to 2021. It was again delayed to October 2022. It remains unclear if the anime will still debut on Toonami before Japan in light of both the new delay and the earlier delay. Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive . Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.