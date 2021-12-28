NieR Director Yoko Taro Teases Game Franchise is 'Now Finished'

Creative director jokes he might make more if given money

The official Twitter account of the NieR video game franchise streamed a video on Wednesday featuring creative director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, and composer Keiichi Okabe . Yoko Taro stated in the video, "the NieR series is now finished." He jokingly added, "But... you never know... I might do more if I get a big ole' pile of money..."

Square Enix 's Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars ( Voice of Cards: Dragon no Shima ) RPG from NieR series director Yoko Taro, producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe , and Drakengard character designer Kimihiko Fujisaka launched for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on October 28.

The now-defunct Japanese game developer Cavia ( Drakengard , Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles ) developed the original NieR game as a spinoff of the Drakengard series in 2010. Square Enix released versions of the game for two different consoles: NieR Gestalt for the Xbox 360, and NieR Replicant for the PlayStation 3. NieR Replicant featured a different character design for the protagonist, and minor differences in the plot. NieR was the last game Cavia developed before being disbanded and absorbed into AQ Interactive Inc. in July 2010.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139..., a remastered edition of NieR Replicant, launched for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 in Japan and April 23 outside of Japan.

The NieR:Automata sequel shipped for the PS4 in Japan in February 2017, followed by North America and Europe in March 2017. Square Enix also released the game on PC via Steam in March 2017, and on Xbox One in June 2018. The game has a combined shipments and digital download sales number of 4.5 million.

NieR Re[in]carnation , the first smartphone game in the NieR video game franchise , launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan on February 18, and in the West on July 28.