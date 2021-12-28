Pokémon's English-Subtitled 'Purin no Uta' Pokétoon Anime Short Posted

New short centers on Jigglypuff

The Pokémon Company International debuted a new Pokétoon net anime short, "Purin no Uta" (Jigglypuff's Song), on the Pokémon Kids TV channel on YouTube on Tuesday. Yū Satō directed and storyboarded the short, and was also the color designer. Midori Satō wrote the script.

The first Pokétoon short, "POKÉTOON: Scraggy and Mimikyu," premiered in June 2020. Two new shorts in the series, "Hero ni Naritai Yanchamu" (Pancham Who Wants to Be a Hero) and "Yume no Tsubomi" (Dreaming Tsubomi) debuted in May and June.

The Pokémon Kids TV channel then debuted the "Mattete ne Koiking" (Just Wait, Magikarp) short in July, the "Pokapoka Magumaggu House" (Cozy Slugma House) short in August, the "Gengar ni Nacchatta!?" (I Became a Gengar?!) short in September, and the "Fubuki no Natsu Yasumi" (Summer Vacation Blizzard) short in October.

The Pokémon Kids TV YouTube channel launched in 2019 with a focus on children's programming.