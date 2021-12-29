Bungo Stray Dogs Beast Manga Ends in January

Manga launched in December 2019

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace revealed on Friday that Shiwasu Hoshikawa's Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST spinoff manga based on Asagiri's light novel of the same name will end in the magazine's next issue in January.

The spinoff follows Ryūnosuke Akutagawa, who vows revenge on a man dressed in black in order to rescue his sister. However, as he is about to starve to death, a man from the Armed Detective Agency appears.

Hoshikawa launched the manga adaptation in December 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on August 3. He had stated on Twitter in July that the manga was reaching its end.

The Bungo Stray Dogs BEAST light novel shipped in Japan in April 2019.

The spinoff is inspiring the Bungo Stray Dogs the Movie: Beast live-action film, which will open in Japan on January 7.

The first television anime adaptation aired from April to June 2016, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The anime's second 12-episode series aired from October to December 2016, and Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired. Funimation and Crunchyroll released the series on home video with an English dub last March. The anime's third season premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll and Funimation both streamed the season.

Kanaineko 's Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! (Bungo Stray Dogs Ruff!) spinoff manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

An anime film, titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple , opened in Japan in March 2018. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in September 2018, and Funimation began streaming the film in June 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the manga and novel series in English.

The anime is getting a new season. Crunchyroll will stream the new season as it airs in Japan.