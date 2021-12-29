News
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Live-Action Film Previewed in Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the CheriMaho the Movie ~30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii~ (Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!) live-action film began streaming a teaser video on Tuesday.
The film is a sequel to the live-action television series of Yū Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii) manga, and it will open on April 8.
The film's story is set after the final television episode's story.
Eiji Akaso (Kamen Rider Build), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi; and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa are returning for the film. The other returning cast members include:
- Kōdai Asaka as Masato Tsuge
- Yūtarō as Minato Wataya
- Takuya Kusakawa as Yūta Rokkaku
- Ryō Satō as Kii Fujisaki
- Suzunosuke as Kengo Urabe
Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!!) is also returning to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi (The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, Mary and The Witch's Flower, Koi wa Ameagari no You ni) is writing the screenplay.
The television series premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series also inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020.
Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!
The manga began serialization on pixiv's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.
