Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Live-Action Film Previewed in Video

Sequel film to TV series premieres on April 7

The official website for the CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) live-action film began streaming a teaser video on Tuesday.

The film is a sequel to the live-action television series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga, and it will open on April 8.

The film's story is set after the final television episode's story.

Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build ), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi; and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa are returning for the film. The other returning cast members include:

Kōdai Asaka as Masato Tsuge

Yūtarō as Minato Wataya

Takuya Kusakawa as Yūta Rokkaku

Ryō Satō as Kii Fujisaki

Suzunosuke as Kengo Urabe

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) is also returning to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower , Koi wa Ameagari no You ni ) is writing the screenplay.

The television series premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the series outside Japan in December 2020. The television series also inspired a two-episode net spinoff that debuted on the Tsutaya Premium streaming service in December 2020.

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The manga began serialization on pixiv 's Gangan pixiv service in 2018.

Sources: CheriMaho the Movie's website, Comic Natalie