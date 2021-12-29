Live-Action Kappei Film Reveals 10 More Cast Members

Film based on manga bycreator opens on March 18

TOHO revealed 10 more cast members on Tuesday for the live-action film adaptation of Kiminori Wakasugi 's Kappei comedy manga.

Fuku Suzuki as Takechi



Yūki Kura as Yagi



Nana Asakawa as Kumiko



Taiiku Okazaki as Horita



Kanade as Mirei



Matenrō comedy duo members Anthony and Ōtony



Jun Hashimoto and Yūki Morinaga as police duo Yanagida and Teruo



Mandy Sekiguchi as Kazuya



The film will open in Japan on March 18. The film moves the story's time period to 2022. Takashi Hirano ( Dororo , Library Wars live-action films) is directing the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film). Koji Endo is composing the film's music.

The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)

Moka Kamishiraishi as Haru Yamase

as Haru Yamase Hideaki Ito as Kappei

as Kappei Daigo Nishihata as Keita Iruma

Yūsuke Ōnuki as Mamoru

Kōji Yamamoto as Masayoshi

as Masayoshi Yukiyoshi Ozawa as Hideo

as Hideo Arata Furuta as Shihan

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Hakusensha describes the manga:

Kappei is a martial artist living in a secluded and isolated small island, among many young men training vigorously with their Master to survive the July 1999 apocalypse predicted by Nostradamus — which never came. The Master finally gave up in 2011, disbanded the martial art camp, and sent members back to modern-day Japan. With no knowledge of the modern world, Kappei arrives in Tokyo and starts a new life: as a hero without antagonists.

Wakasugi ( Detroit Metal City , All Esper Dayo! ) launched the original manga in Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine in 2011 after ending his Detroit Metal City manga in the same magazine. The manga ended in 2014. Hakusensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.

