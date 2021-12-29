News
Live-Action Kappei Film Reveals 10 More Cast Members
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
TOHO revealed 10 more cast members on Tuesday for the live-action film adaptation of Kiminori Wakasugi's Kappei comedy manga.
Fuku Suzuki as Takechi
Yūki Kura as Yagi
Nana Asakawa as Kumiko
Taiiku Okazaki as Horita
Kanade as Mirei
Matenrō comedy duo members Anthony and Ōtony
Jun Hashimoto and Yūki Morinaga as police duo Yanagida and Teruo
Mandy Sekiguchi as Kazuya
The film will open in Japan on March 18. The film moves the story's time period to 2022. Takashi Hirano (Dororo, Library Wars live-action films) is directing the film, with a script by Yuichi Tokunaga (Kaguya-sama: Love is War live-action film). Koji Endo is composing the film's music.
The cast includes: (Top row, left to right in image above)
- Moka Kamishiraishi as Haru Yamase
- Hideaki Ito as Kappei
- Daigo Nishihata as Keita Iruma
- Yūsuke Ōnuki as Mamoru
- Kōji Yamamoto as Masayoshi
- Yukiyoshi Ozawa as Hideo
- Arata Furuta as Shihan
Hakusensha describes the manga:
Kappei is a martial artist living in a secluded and isolated small island, among many young men training vigorously with their Master to survive the July 1999 apocalypse predicted by Nostradamus — which never came. The Master finally gave up in 2011, disbanded the martial art camp, and sent members back to modern-day Japan. With no knowledge of the modern world, Kappei arrives in Tokyo and starts a new life: as a hero without antagonists.
Wakasugi (Detroit Metal City, All Esper Dayo!) launched the original manga in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in 2011 after ending his Detroit Metal City manga in the same magazine. The manga ended in 2014. Hakusensha published six compiled book volumes for the manga.
