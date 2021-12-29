TATSUKI's Hentatsu Anime Gets 3-Minute Televised Short on New Year's Eve

TATSUKI and irodori announced on Twitter on December 23 that a three-minute Hentatsu anime special will air on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on New Year's Eve from 9:57 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The announcement does not state if the anime will be new.

The television anime version of director TATSUKI and irodori 's Hentatsu project premiered in Japan in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. TATSUKI confirmed after the 12th episode that he was making a new project. He then teased an image of two characters on Twitter in June.

TATSUKI directed and performed "other duties" for the television version, as he had done for the project's previous web shorts. Yoshihisa Isa was credited for key animation "and other duties," while Yūko Shiromizu was credited for art "and other duties." (The staff members form the three-person independent animation group irodori .) Kaoru Takasugi voiced the demon-eared Oni, Mai Kadowaki voiced the cat-eared Neko, and Aniplex was credited with sound effects.

The projects followed two girls exploring a seemingly abandoned version of Nakano Broadway, a Tokyo shopping mall known for Mandarake and other shops catering to fans of anime and other forms of pop culture.

TATSUKI directed the first season of the Kemono Friends television anime series at the studio Yaoyorozu . He then directed the Kemurikusa anime series at the same studio. Kemurikusa premiered in January 2019 and had 12 episodes.