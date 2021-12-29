The Quintessential Quintuplets Anime Sequel Film's Video Reveals May 20 Premiere

2nd key visual unveiled

The official website for the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film announced on Thursday that the movie will open on May 20. The website also unveiled a preview video and the second key visual:

The film's runtime will exceed 130 minutes.

The anime's second season premiered on TBS in January. The season's final episode aired in March. Crunchyroll streamed the second season, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The new season was originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19. The anime featured a returning cast.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation offered an English dub .

Kodansha Comics released Negi Haruba 's original manga digitally and in print, and it describes the story:

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

The manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and Haruba ended the series in February 2020.