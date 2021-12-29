Voice Actress Runa Narumi Retires from Entertainment Industry

The Stardust Promotion talent agency announced on Wednesday that voice actress Runa Narumi is retiring from the entertainment industry as of December 31.

Narumi voices the character Yuika Mitsumine in the The [email protected] Shiny Colors franchise, and the official website for the franchise announced on Wednesday that the franchise will replace her voice in the game. Bandai Namco Entertainment will announce a new voice actress in around February 2022 and will replace her voice in the game starting around April 2022.

Narumi had taken a hiatus from entertainment activities starting on October 15 due to her poor health. The website for the SoundOrion unit then announced a few days later that Narumi would no longer be part of the unit, stating that her activities had become "difficult." The unit's first album was also canceled "due to various reasons" and events related to the album's release were also canceled.

Narumi also voiced the role of Aoi Nekogahora in Rebirth , the television anime adaptation of Bushiroad 's Rebirth for you trading card game. She also had minor roles in the Chidori RSC and Interspecies Reviewers anime.



Image via Stardust Promotion

Source: Stardust Promotion, The [email protected] franchise's website via My Game News Flash