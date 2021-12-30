Shuu Katayama Nakushita Nanika no Sagashikata Occult Horror Manga Ends

Manga's 5th volume ships on February 9

The February issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine published the final chapter of Shuu Katayama 's Nakushita Nanika no Sagashikata (How to Look for Something Lost) manga on Tuesday.

Katayama launched the manga in Young King Ours in September 2018. Shonengahosha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May, and it will publish the fifth volume on February 9.

The manga adapts Harumi Fujino's "Nanashi Series" online occult horror stories. The stories center on the protagonist Haru (a pseudonym for the author), and his friend Kyōsuke "Nanashi" Nanashima, who possesses strange powers.

The manga is the first manga adaptation of the "Nanashi Series."

Katayama ended the Shishō Series manga in March 2018. The manga similarly adapts a series of online occult stories by uni. Katayama launched the manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in 2013. Shonengahosha published the manga's seventh and final volume in July 2018. The manga also inspired a comedy spinoff manga titled Shishō Series - Shishō to Boku to , which launched in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours GH in October 2014, and ended in December 2016. Yūga Takauchi drew the manga.

A live-action film, television series, and television anime was planned for the series, but has not yet materialized. At the time of the announcement, Mahiro Takasugi was announced as the "image character" for the anime, which would have been a hybrid of both live-action and anime. Studio Pierrot Plus was the planned studio for the anime, and a promotional video was streamed.