Takako Shimura's Awajima Hyakkei Manga Resumes After 3 Years

Manga about girls in opera music school debuted in July 2011

Ohta Publishing revealed on Twitter on Monday that Takako Shimura will resume the Awajima Hyakkei manga in January after a three year hiatus. The manga will return with a monthly serialization.

The manga's previous chapter had launched in April 2019.

Shimura launched the manga in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco online magazine in July 2011. The manga's third compiled volume launched in March 2019.

The coming-of-age omnibus series follows the girls at an opera music school; each chapter centers around a different girl.

Shimura is best known for her Wandering Son and Sweet Blue Flowers manga, both of which have inspired television anime series adaptations in 2011 and 2009 respectively. She also drew the original character designs for the Aldnoah.Zero anime and Battery the Animation . She drew a short-run manga for the latter. Fantagraphics Books is releasing her Wandering Son manga in North America, and Viz Media is releasing Sweet Blue Flowers . Seven Seas is releasing Shimura's Even Though We're Adults ( Otona ni Nattemo ) manga digitally and in print.

Shimura launched the Love Buzz manga in Shonengahosha 's Young King Bessatsu Kingdom magazine from 2002 to 2004, when the magazine ceased publication. The manga then transferred to Young King Ours , where it ran until 2005. Shonengahosha published three compiled book volumes for the manga.

Shimura's Happy-Go-Lucky Days ( Dōnika Naru Hibi ) manga inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in October 2020.

Source: Ohta Web Comic's Twitter account