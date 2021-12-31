Initial D Successor Manga MF Ghost Briefly Listed With 2023 TV Anime

The website of the Japanese car magazine Best Car posted an image gallery for a non-public article that reads, "The Initial D Successor MF Ghost Finally Adapted Into Anime!! 2023 TV Broadcast Green-Lit!!!" The website listed the gallery as having photos from a teaser promotional video as well as an image that reads "2023 TV Anime Adaptation of Initial D Successor Green-Lit!" The gallery is no longer online as of Saturday, but the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine retains a copy.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in September 2017. The 12th compiled volume shipped in Japan on September 6.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shigeno ended his Initial D manga in Young Magazine in July 2013, and Tokyopop published the beginning of that manga in North America, and Kodansha Comics and Comixology are offering the complete manga in English. The manga inspired several television anime series, a live-action film, several original video anime projects, and a successful game line. The manga recently inspired a trilogy of anime films, the third of which opened in February 2016.

Source: Internet Archive via tofutechnique, Yaraon!