Police in a Pod TV Anime's Opening Video Streamed

The official website for the television anime of Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga began streaming the show's animated opening sequence on Saturday. The video features Riko Azuna 's opening theme song "Shiranakya" (I Gotta Know).

The anime will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 5 at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , TV Aichi , and BS NTV .

The police comedy centers on female police officer Kawai, who had enough of a career she wasn't even that into. She was about to hand in her resignation, when the unthinkable happened — she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.

Yuzo Sato ( The Gokusen , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse , and Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Ninja Nonsense , Samurai Girls ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is designing the characters. Singer nonoc is contributing the ending theme song "Change."

Yasu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in November 2017. The series has 2.3 million copies in circulation. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020 and the 45th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2021. The manga was also #22 on Da Vinci Magazine 's 2021 manga ranking for "Book of the Year."

The manga previously inspired a live-action television series that premiered on July 7 and ended in September.