Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Hospitalized for Anaphylaxis
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Nakagawa stated she went to hospital after throat swelling, body itching
Voice actress and singer Shoko Nakagawa revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she is currently hospitalized after her throat started swelling and her whole body became itchy. She stated she was told she is suffering from anaphylaxis, along with a decline in liver function. Nakagawa added she is slowly healing.
Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments.
In October, police arrested a man in his 20s for threatening Nakagawa.
Source: Shoko Nakagawa's Twitter account via My Game News Flash