Welcome to the Ballroom Manga Goes Back on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

Manga came back from 2-month hiatus in December

Manga creator Tomo Takeuchi stated on Twitter on Friday that her Welcome to the Ballroom manga will go back on hiatus for one or two months. She stated she began feeling unwell in the beginning of December, and she has not yet fully recovered.

The manga also took a hiatus in October due to the establishment of a new system and the replacement of assistants, which slowed down the manga's workflow. The manga then continued its hiatus in November due to the problems moving the manga's workflow to a digital work environment. The manga then appeared in the January 2022 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine , which shipped on December 6.

The manga went on hiatus in December 2017 due to Takeuchi's health, and had returned from hiatus in July 2019. The manga then went on hiatus again from January to July 2020.

Takeuchi began the series in Monthly Shonen Magazine in 2011. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on April 16. Kodansha Comics published the manga's 10th volume in North America on November 3. The series was nominated for Manga Taisho awards, and was ranked on Comic Natalie 's and the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook's lists of best manga in 2013.

Kodansha Comics describes the story of the series:

Feckless high school student Tatara Fujita wants to be good at something - anything. Unfortunately, he's about as average as a slouchy teen can be. The local bullies know this, and make it a habit to hit him up for cash, but all that changes when the debonair Kaname Sengoku sends them packing. Sengoku's not the neighborhood watch, though. He's a professional ballroom dancer. And once Tatara Fujita gets pulled into the world of the ballroom, his life will never be the same.

Production I.G 's television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in July 2017, and ended in December 2017 with 24 episodes. The series streamed on Amazon 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel as it aired in Japan.