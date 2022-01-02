Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Leaves Hospital After Anaphylaxis Treatment

Singer and voice actress Shoko Nakagawa reported on Sunday that she has left the hospital after being treated for anaphylaxis (a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening). She explained that the anaphylaxis was apparently caused by an ingredient in the various medicine she had taken earlier to counteract fever, pain, fatigue, and stress. (She noted that she tested negative for the new coronavirus disease or COVID-19.)

Nakagawa is now resting and recuperating at home for the rest of the New Year's holiday period. (Japanese businesses normally close for the first three days of the year, although some entertainers hold events during this period.) Before her treatment, her throat had been swelling, her whole body became itchy and red, and she experienced a decline in liver function.

Nakagawa did take the following photographs for New Year's and wished that she could hang onto the (apparently rented) kimono:





Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer after performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann , Star Blazers 2199 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Punch Line , and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments and has hosted the ongoing weekly children's variety show Pokémon no Uchi Atsumaru? (Meet Up at the Pokémon House?) for over six years.