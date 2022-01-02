Superwomen in Love Manga Creator 'sometime' Launches New Series

Hōkago Sai-Tensei! series features "another world" theme, launches on January 24

The February issue of Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Forward magazine revealed on December 24 that manga creator sometime will launch a new manga titled Hōkago Sai-Tensei! (Afterschool Re-Reincarnation) in the magazine's next issue on January 24.

sometime posted about the new manga on pixiv on December 24, stating the series will feature an "another world" story.

Seven Seas is releasing sometime 's Superwomen in Love ( Hero-san to Moto Onnakanbu-san ) manga in English. sometime launched the manga on the pixiv Yuri-Hime website in October 2018, and the series is ongoing. The fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 30.