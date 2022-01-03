Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha Manga Ends

Hideo Takanaka launched series based on game in February 2019

This year's February issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Hideo Takanaka's Fate/Grand Order Epic of Remnant Woman of Agartha manga will end in the magazine's next issue.

The manga entered its "final stage" in October 2020.

Takanaka launched the manga based on the second part of the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game's "Epic of Remnant" story, "Ashu Tokuiten II Denshō Chitei Sekai Agartha: Agartha no Onna" (Subspecies Singularity II: Legendary Subterranean World Agartha: Woman of Agartha) in Young Ace in February 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in June 2020, and it will publish the fourth volume on July 9.

The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on June 29, 2017.

Shōnen Sasaki launched a manga based on the first part, "Ashu Tokuiten I Akushō Kakuzetsu Makyō Shinjuku: Shinjuku Maboroshi Tamashi Jiken" (Subspecies Singularity I: Malignant Quarantined Devil's Realm Shinjuku: Shinjuku Phantom Spirit Incident), in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace on January 2019. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on February 24, 2017.

Rei Wataru launched a manga based on the third part, "Ashu Tokuiten III Shizenketsuga Butai Shimōsa Kuni: Eirei Kengō Nanaban Shōbu" (Subspecies Singularity III: Scene of a Deadly Battle Shimosa: Contest Between Spirits of Seven Master Swordsman), in January 2019 on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on October 14, 2017. Kodansha Comics licensed the manga.

Aoi Ohmori launched a manga based on the fourth part, "Ashu Tokuiten IV Kinki Kōrin Teien Salem: Itan Naru Salem" (Subspecies Singularity IV: Taboo Advent Salem: Salem of Heresy), in Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex in January 2019. The event originally debuted in the Japanese version of the game on November 29, 2017.

Two separate Fate/Grand Order manga, Shiramine's Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- and Takeshi Kawabuchi's Fate/Grand Order: Turas Réalta - launched in summer 2017. Kodansha Comics licensed Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- for an English release.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017. A 74-minute television anime based on the game titled Fate/Grand Order: First Order aired in Japan in December 2016.