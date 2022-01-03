Space Brothers Manga's Creator Plans to Start Final Arc This Year

Manga headed toward its "last spurt" in December 2017

Manga creator Chūya Koyama revealed on Twitter on Saturday that he plans to start the final arc of his Space Brothers manga this year.

Koyama had stated in December 2017 that the manga was headed towards its "last spurt."

"I don't know how many years [the manga] will continue," he had said, "but the last spurt is coming." He added, "It might be a pretty long last spurt, but I appreciate the support from here on."

The Space Brothers manga 's story follows two brothers, Mutta and Hibito, who made a vow as kids to travel to space. The younger brother Hibito did become an astronaut, but not Mutta. However, Mutta's life changes one fateful day.

Koyama launched the manga in Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha published the manga's 40th volume on September 22. The manga won the General categories in both the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards and the 35th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2011.

The manga not only inspired a 2012-2014 television anime series, but also a 2012 live-action film starring Shun Oguri and Masaki Okada . The 29th manga volume bundled a special edition DVD of the Space Brothers #0 ( Uchū Kyōdai #0 ) anime film. Koyama wrote the original scripts for the "origin story" film.

Crunchyroll streamed the television anime as it aired in Japan, and is also publishing new manga chapters as Kodansha publishes them in Japan. Kodansha Comics is releasing the compiled volumes digitally in English. Sentai Filmworks released the television anime in North America. Sentai Filmworks also licensed the Space Brothers #0 film.