Attack on Titan The Final Season's New Episodes Previewed in 3 Japanese Cities

Giant wall installations appear in Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya before anime's return on Sunday

The official website for the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime announced on Tuesday that the anime's staff is erecting art installations for the anime until January 9 at Shibuya's Tokyū Dogenzaka Happy Board and Tokyo Metro/Shinjuku Metro Super Premium Set in Tokyo, at JR West/Osaka Station Sakurabashi Avenue in Osaka, and at JR Tokai/Nagoya Wide Wall in Nagoya.

The installations show key frames, designs, and production storyboards for the anime's 76th to 80th episodes (the next five episodes of the Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 anime). The giant wall installations are about 2 by 22.5 meters (about 7 by 74 feet) in Tokyo.

The season's Part 2 will premiere with episode 76, "Danzai" ("Sentencing"), on the NHK General channel on January 9, 2022 at 24:05 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 a.m.) in Japan. The second part will feature a returning staff, including director Yuichiro Hayashi at MAPPA , series scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko , character designer Tomohiro Kishi , and music composers Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto . The anime also features a returning cast.

Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream Part 2 of the Attack on Titan The Final Season anime as it airs in Japan, beginning on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Russia, while Funimation will stream in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Australia, and New Zealand.

Before the new anime airs, NHK has been airing six compilation specials that cover the previous 75 episodes of the anime starting on October 24. The airings also feature the original anime episodes "Wall Sina, Goodbye" (focusing on Annie), "Lost in the cruel world" (focusing on Mikasa), and Attack on Titan: No Regrets (focusing on Levi).

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020. Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime on January 9, and Funimation began streaming an English dub on January 10.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in Japan on the NHK General channel in April 2019.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series on April 9. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped on June 9. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume on October 19.

