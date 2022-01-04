KanColle Anime Season 2 Premieres This Fall

Sequel was originally announced in 2015

The dojin circle and production company C2 Kikan confirmed on its Twitter account on Tuesday that the second season of the KanColle anime will air this fall. The announcement first came during the "Chinjufu New Year Special Live! 2022" event that ran on Monday and Tuesday. C2 Kikan is one of the rights holders for the franchise .

The event also announced that the 1MYB Tour will run this year at Tokyo's Zepp Haneda on February 14, Osaka's Zepp Namba on March 9 and 10, Zepp Nagoya on March 13, and other venues. C2 Kikan will be exhibiting at the Anime Japan 2022 convention in March.

Publisher Kadokawa reported in its financial results report in November 2019 that the "second season" of the KanColle television anime was still in production. Kadokawa told C2 Kikan in January 2021 that the second season would air in 2022.

The anime is based on a web browser game that launched in 2013, and is set in a world where humanity has lost control of the seas. The threat that has taken over the seas is the Abyssal fleet. The only ones who can counter this threat are Kan-Musu (Fleet Girls), girls who possess the spirit of naval vessels from days gone by.

The first 12-episode TV anime series premiered in January 2015 and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles and an English dub in June 2017.

The final episode of the first television anime series had revealed in March 2015 that the television anime would get a sequel. The anime's official Twitter account indicated in August 2015 that the franchise 's movie project and the sequel were separate projects that went into production at the same time.

The Kantai Collection -KanColle- film opened in Japan in November 2016, and earned 560 million yen (about US$5 million) by March 2017.

Studio ENGI — the 2D/3D animation studio that publisher Kadokawa , pachinko and pachislot game machine maker Sammy , and anime holding company Ultra Super Pictures established in April 2018 — is producing the new anime.

Source: C2 Kikan's Twitter account