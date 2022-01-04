Ken Akamatsu's UQ Holder! Manga Confirmed to End on February 9

Sequel manga to Negima! launched in 2013, inspired 2017 TV anime

Manga creator Ken Akamatsu confirmed on his Twitter account on Sunday that his UQ Holder! Magister Negi Magi! 2 manga will end in the January issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine on February 9.

The magazine previously revealed in May last year that the manga will end in nine chapters. Akamatsu reported in December that he is aiming to run for the House of Councillors, the upper house of Japan's House of Representatives, as part of the Liberal Democratic Party next summer. His goal in running for Japan's legislature is to protect freedom of expression.

UQ Holder! is set in the world of Akamatsu's Negima! manga, and takes place years after the earlier manga. The story centers on a boy named Touta who dreams of leaving his small town and moving to the city. However, he must first defeat his teacher, the immortal Evangeline.

Akamatsu launched the manga with the title of UQ Holder! in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in Japan in August 2013. The manga transferred to Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in October 2016, with the new title UQ Holder! Magister Negi Magi! 2 , fully revealing the manga as a sequel to Akamatsu's earlier Negima! manga. Kodansha published the manga's 27th volume in November 2021. Kodansha Comics publishes the manga in English, and it published the 24th volume last December.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2017. The series was previously exclusive to Amazon 's now-defunct streaming channel Anime Strike in the United States, but is now available on Amazon Prime Video and HIDIVE . Sentai Filmworks released the 12-episode series along with the three original video anime ( OVA ) episodes with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.