Live-Action Show of Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery Manga Casts Hiccorohee

Comedian guest-stars as factory clerk Rira Tsuyuki in series premiering on Monday

The staff for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga announced on Wednesday that comedian Hiccorohee will guest-star as the character Rira Tsuyuki for the first three episodes. The character works as a clerk in a small factory, who vents her anger by spouting lies. She becomes involved in a certain incident in the show's second episode, and becomes trapped in a mansion alongside Totonō and other characers.

The series will star Masaki Suda (left in image below) as protagonist Totonō Kunō (right).

Mai Shiraishi will play Anju Inudō, a mysterious woman who becomes involved in a certain incident. Mugi Kadowaki plays Raika, a girl hospitalized after a certain incident, and who meets protagonist Totonō Kunō at the hospital.

Other cast members include Sairi Itō , Matsuya Onoe II, Michitaka Tsutsui , Kenichi Endō , and Kōsuke Suzuki . Hiraoki Matsuyama, Shunsuke Shinada, Hideyuki Aizawa , and Hiroyuki Abe are directing the series. Tomoko Aizawa is penning the scripts.

The series will premiere on January 10 and will air on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. The first episode will be a 90-minute special.

Tamura ( 7SEEDS , Basara , Tomoe ga Yuku! ) published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th volume on December 10. The manga has topped 10 million copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.



Source: Comic Natalie