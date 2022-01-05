Crunchyroll Streams I'm Kodama Kawashiri, Rusted Armors, Salaryman's Club Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI , Rusted Armors , and Salaryman's Club anime and the live-action Hakuōki : Demon of the Fleeting Blossom series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

I'M KODAMA KAWASHIRI , the anime of Kodama Kawajiri 's Atasha Kawajiri Kodama Da Yo: Dangerous Life Hacker no Tadareta Seikatsu manga, will premiere on January 13 at 25:25 (effectively, January 14 at 1:25 a.m.) within the EXITV~FOD no Shinsaku Meisaku wo Pon! Pon! Misemakuri!!~ variety program on Fuji TV . The anime will stream 12 episodes early on the FOD service late night on January 13, and then stream the episodes on FOD, TVer, and GyaO! after their television broadcast.

Aoi Yūki plays not only the main character Kodama Kawajiri , but "almost every other role."

The essay manga depicts the lazy, unhealthy daily life of Kawajiri, who loves alcohol and anything greasy, salty, or sweet.

Shingo Kaneko ( Alice SOS , Spiral) is directing the anime at Lapin Track ( Sarazanmai , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ), and Yayoi Takano is serving as both character designer and chief animation director. Chieko Nakamura ( Studio Cocolo ) is directing the art, and Yuki Akimoto is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Shiokawa ( T2 Studio ) is the compositing director of photography, and Masayuki Kurosawa is editing. Yuma Yamaguchi is composing the music.

The television anime of the Sabiiro no Armor ( Rusted Armors ) franchise will premiere on Tokyo MX1, Sun TV , TV Wakayama , and AT-X on January 9, and on BS Fuji on January 11.

Normally, "2.5-D" stage play projects are based on existing anime or manga, but with the Rusted Armors project, the stage play started first in 2017. Nelke Planning oversees the project. The project focuses on the relationship between the gun-toting Magoichi — who is the leader of the Saika Ikki mercenary group — and the Sengoku era warlord Oda Nobunaga. Taiki Satō from Fantastics from Exile Tribe is slated to reprise the role of Magoichi from the multimedia project's stage play for the anime. Voice actor Toshiki Masuda is also slated to reprise his role as Oda Nobunaga from the stage play.

Shinmei Kawahara ( Tōfu Kozō ) is directing the anime at Kigumi , and Ohine Ezaki (episodes of Classroom of the Elite , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts.

TV Asahi and LIDEN FILMS ' original badminton sports anime Ryman's Club will premiere within the NUMAnimation anime programming block on TV Asahi , CS TV Asahi Channel 1, and 24 affiliates on January 22, and on BS Asahi on January 28.

The anime focuses on badminton players on a corporate team, with characters who work at a day job in a company and also play badminton. The story centers on Mikoto Shiratori, a childhood prodigy at badminton, but who never recovered from a major loss during a high school competition. Now, he works in the sales department of the Sunlight Beverage company, playing badminton on the side.

Aimi Yamauchi ( City Hunter: Shinjuku Private Eyes unit director, Killing Bites episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , which previously animated the badminton anime Hanebad! . Yamauchi is also in charge of series composition alongside Teruko Utsumi ( Sarazanmai ). Suzuhito Yasuda ( Durarara!! , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? light novels) drew the original character designs, and Majiro ( Barakamon , Macross Delta , 22/7 ) is drawing those character designs for animation. The group fox capture plan is composing the music.

The live-action series of Otomate 's Hakuōki otome game franchise will premiere in January on WOWOW , with a planned 10-episode run. The first episode will be free to watch.

The story of the game franchise and its various adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century. A girl named Chizuru Yukimura arrives in Kyoto from Edo to search for her missing father. She finds herself embroiled in the conflict between the frightening Rasetsu and the Shinsengumi (led by Hijikata and others), thanks to a fateful connection with her missing father.

Masanobu Rokusha and Yūki Nishikata are directing the series off scripts by Shinya Hokimoto. Kuniyuki Morohashi ( Musasino! , Midnight Crazy Trail , Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher ) is composing the music. Drama Design Corporation is producing the project in collaboration with Toei Studios Kyoto.

