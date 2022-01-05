Webtoons Publishes Akiko Higashimura's A Fake Affair Manga

Gisō Furin manga launched in December 2017

Webtoons is publishing Akiko Higashimura 's A Fake Affair ( Gisō Furin ) manga in English. The first five chapters and the prologue chapter launched on the service on Sunday.

The manga's story begins when the protagonist goes vacationing abroad after tiring of dating, and has a "forbidden encounter" with a handsome man on the plane.

Higashimura launched the color web manga on the web manga site XOY in December 2017. The manga ended in September 2019. The manga moved to the LINE Manga service in January when XOY closed in January 2019. Bungei Shunju published the manga's eighth and final volume in March 2020.

The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered in July 2019.

Higashimura's Princess Jellyfish and Tokyo Tarareba Girls have both previously inspired live-action adaptations. Kodansha Comics is releasing both manga in English.

Source: Webtoons