Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep Rail Shooter Game Launches for PC on January 20

Idea Factory announced on Thursday that the Dimension Tripper Neptune: Top Nep rail shooter game in the Hyperdimension Neptunia franchise will launch for PC via Steam on January 20. The company streamed a new trailer:

Idea Factory International describes the game:

Guide Older Neptune as she takes to the skies with the help of her state-of-the-art Generator Unit! Combat through five unique stages and bosses based on the Gamindustri Nations. Blast through fast-moving obstacles and even fight some familiar Neptunia enemies and bosses! And if you gather enough coins on each stage, a friend will assist you on attacks. Challenge yourself and see what your highest score can be! Now, put on your gaming goggles, Maverick, and ready up for the wildest Neptunia ride of your life!

The game will also be available as part of a Limited Edition version bundle of Good Smile Company 's 1/7-scale "Dimensional Traveler Neptune Generator Unit ver." figure, which will also include the new Nep Nep Darake no Festival OVA . The Limited Edition figure bundle will ship on October 26, 2022.

Neptunia ReVerse ( Go! Go! 5 Jiden Game Neptune re★Verse ), the first Neptunia franchise game for the PlayStation 5, launched in Japan in December 2020. Idea Factory International released the game in North America and Europe in June.

Source: Press release