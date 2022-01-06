Teppen—!!! Manga About 3 Aspiring High School Comedians Gets TV Anime in 2022

The live-streamed "Teppen—!!!" program announced on Thursday that a television anime adaptation of the Teppen—!!! (Summit!!!) manga has been green-lit for 2022.

Artist Namamugi and story developer Inujun based the manga on Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y, a unit formed by voice actresses Mikoi Sasaki , Aimi , and Ayasa Itō . The coming-of-age story follows three high school girls who aspire to rise to the summit of the comedy world.

Yayoi Sakamoto, a diehard fan of comedians and comedy acts, enrolls in the private Kazuki High School in Nanba (Osaka's entertainment district famous as the starting point for many comedians). She reunites with Yomogi Takahashi, a childhood friend who once formed the comedy duo "Konamonzu" with her when they were little. Before long, they find themselves putting together a routine at a park like they did before, in order to enter a local shopping area's contest. At that moment, a mysterious girl calls out to them.

Seiyū San-Shimai Team Y's YouTube channel has over 133,000 subscribers. Namamugi launched the the manga in Monthly Bushiroad magazine in January 8, 2021, and Kadokawa will publish the manga's second volume on January 20. The manga already spawned in-persaon events and voice dramas.

Thursday's announcement listed the anime's full title as Teppen—!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! with 15 exclamation points (instead of just three exclamation points as in the manga's title) and teased that the 15 exclamation points have significance. (The Teppen—!!! manga is unrelated with Takaki Konari 's 1993-1996 Teppen manga or its 1996 original video anime adaptation.)